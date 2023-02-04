Joe Hugill nominated for Premier League 2 Player of the Month award



Manchester United Under 21s striker Joe Hugill has been nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for January.

The 19 year old has been in cracking form, scoring five goals in four games as Mark Dempsey’s young Reds continued their progression up the table.

Two of those goals came against old rivals Liverpool in a 2-1 victory.

The others came against Fulham, West Ham and Blackburn.

The goals and the nomination mark a superb return to action after missing two months of the season with an ankle injury.

According to the club’s official website, “Joe’s form has seen him nominated for the January Player of the Month award for the Premier League 2, joining Southampton’s Dominic Ballard, Manchester City trio Carlos Borges, Adedire Mebude and Mikki Van Sas, Mason Burstow of Chelsea, Norwich’s Abu Kamara and West Ham’s Divin Mubama on the eight-man list.”

Hugill is now the main man up front for the top academy tier after strike partner Charlie McNeill went on loan to Newport County last week.

The former Sunderland youngster has found a way to continue with the Under 21s but also get experience elsewhere.

In an unusual and innovative loan arrangement, Hugill along with Sonny Aljofree and Maxi Oyedele have all joined Altrincham FC until the end of the season but will still train with and play for United Under 21’s.

The arrangement offers the best of both worlds to the young stars, allowing them to gain senior competitive experience while at the same time continuing to benefit from everything and everybody available to them at Carrington.

If successful, the model could be used as a template for future loan deals.

United are building a good relationship with local clubs, with Salford City and Stockport County also taking on academy stars and helping them realise their potential.







