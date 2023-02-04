Mason Greenwood eyes move to China to restart his football career



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has had a lot of issues to deal with during his six-month tenure so far, both on the field and off it.

The Dutchman has dealt with them firmly but fairly which has seen him gain plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

One of the biggest controversies was the entire Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco which threatened to derail the whole season. But the manager got it right at that time as well.

How will United handle the Greenwood issue?

The next big issue cropping up is related to Mason Greenwood. Prosecutors recently dropped the charges against him because 12 witnesses refused to cooperate.

The club have initiated their own internal probe on Thursday as confirmed by the manager during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Crystal Palace game.

Mason Greenwood is considering a move to China to restart his career if Manchester United decide to sack the striker once they complete their own internal process. (The Sun) pic.twitter.com/TpbSDnbuos — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) February 4, 2023

But the former Ajax coach’s decision could be made easier if The Sun are to be believed. The publication has indicated that Greenwood himself does not want to represent the club anymore.

He has “begrudgingly” accepted United’s stance of probing internally, which is likely to give the club more time to arrive at a decision.

When he was suspended by the club last year, the 21-year-old had told his friends that he never wanted to play for United again as he felt the club did not back him enough.

Greenwood open to playing in China

A source said told The Sun, “At the time he was adamant he didn’t want to put on the red shirt again. He felt like the club didn’t stand by him.”

The United forward had even indicated at one point that he was willing to go to China to play regularly and earn good money. But that view was from a couple of months ago and that may no longer be the case.

Greenwood is also wary of the abuse he might receive if he stays back in England from opposition fans as well as his own supporters.

The 21-year-old was charged with attempted rape, ABH and coercive and controlling behaviour.



