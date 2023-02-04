Match report: Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester United have beaten Crystal Palace 2-1 in what was a tense 90 minutes at Old Trafford.

United took part in a minute’s silence before kick off as the club remembered those lost in the Munich plane crash 65 years on on Monday.

The two managers laid wreaths on the centre circle before the moment of reflection.

After kick off got under way, Palace put some early pressure on the Reds but it didn’t amount to anything that troubled De Gea.

At the other end Rashford and Fred had a lovely bit of link up play on the left and as United began to launch an attack Palace gave away a penalty.

Rashford tried to get a cross in but Hughes with his arm above his head stopped it with his hand. Ref Mariner didn’t see it initially but VAR intervened.

Bruno Fernandes popped the ball on the spot and calmly rolled it in the net.

United had another great chance ten minutes later but Weghort’s looping header was palmed out of the top corner by the Palace keeper.

Some good spells of possession from a patient United lead to a chance for Marcus Rashford on the right this time as he found himself in space and tried to blast it over the keeper from a tight angle but the keeper did well to save it.

Palace were beginning to grow into this game around the half hour mark, it was like they’d suddenly regrouped and had chances to attack.

The first real save De Gea had to make was routine though as a shot from distance had him diving low to his left.

In the second half, United once again dominated possession in the opening five minutes but Palace had a renewed sense of belief that they could get back into it.

Martinez was putting in some crucial blocks and interceptions.

United really needed to sure things up before Palace fancied snatching another point from United this season.

Ten Hag made the change, switching Weghorst for Garnacho and it gave the Reds a new release of energy.

Some one touch football across the edge of the box allowed Garnacho to find Shaw who found Rashford in the middle of the box and he slotted it passed the keeper to double United’s lead.

Not long after and ugly scenes ensued, all ten outfield players from both teams ended up in a brawl after Schlupp pushed Antony to the ground and stood over him, mouthing off.

As the United players rushed in to defend their teammate a fight broke out which resulted in VAR getting involved and the referee issued Casemiro with a red card for violent conduct. Replays showed he had grabbed Hughes by the throat.

After that it was all Palace as they put the pressure on. De Gea made a brilliant save to deny the visitors from a corner but he couldn’t do anything about the resulting corner, which trouble maker Schlupp turned in.

There was a debut appearance for Marcel Sabitzer who replaced Antony to try and see out this game.

United were falling apart and Ten Hag looked like he was panicking as he took off Garnacho, who’d only been on a few minutes.

Sabitzer won the ball back brilliantly but that wasn’t how the ref saw it, the Palace player didn’t even appeal or go to ground but Marriner awarded a free kick.

United were clinging on as seven minutes of added time ensued.

Rashford was fighting to keep it in the attacking end, Sabitzer looked good but could they see this out? It was a tense few minutes for Reds fans as 10 played 12 with the ref seeming to be on Palace’s side.

An audible sigh of relief resonated around the ground as the final whistle blew after nearly nine minutes of extra time. For now the Reds were happy with the three points: They will have to find a solution to their Casemiro situation in the morning.

Team: De Gea, Martinez, Wan-Bissaka (Lindelof 87), Shaw, Varane, Fred, Casemiro, Fernandes, Antony (Sabitzer 81), Rashford, Weghorst (Garnacho 59, Maguire 87)