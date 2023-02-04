Player Ratings Man United vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-1 today in the Premier League. Here are our ratings:

(A score of 6 is around average)

David de Gea 7 – Claimed his crosses, made some brilliant saves. Unfortunate not to break Schmeichel’s record.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 7 – Very good in the first half. Continues to redeem himself with his recent performances.

Raphael Varane 8 – Truly a wall at the back.

Lisandro Martinez 8 – Excellent at the back. His passing is a joy to watch.

Luke Shaw 8 – Provided width on the left and got forward to support the attack. Supplied the assist for the second goal. Shawberto Carlos is well and truly back!

Casemiro 5 – Decent at both ends until his sending off. Passed the ball well during the first 45 minutes. Recklessness gets the better of him once again though. His absence will not help the side.

Fred 7 – Constant menace on the left, had a good chance to score with his weaker foot in the first half, but put it narrowly wide. His pressing fantastic once more.

Antony 7 – The Brazilian’s work ethic is admirable. Combined well with his full back.

Bruno Fernandes 8 – Superbly taken penalty and the captain continues to impress.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Won the early penalty. Scored the crucial second goal. Marcus Rashford is well and truly in the form of his life.

Wout Weghorst 6 – Solid centre-forward play. Excellent pressing. Crossed well for Fred’s chance in the first half. Withdrawn early once more.

Substitutes:

Alejandro Garnacho 6.5 – A rare case of a substitute being substituted. Was a constant threat until Casemiro’s red card.

Marcel Sabitzer 6 – Lots of energy. More to come.

Harry Maguire 6 – Cameo appearance for the skipper. Did his job.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Cameo appearance for the Swedish defender. Did his job.