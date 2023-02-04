Scott McTominay targetted by West Ham United for summer switch



There will be a clearout of Manchester United stars at the end of this season with one in particular already being lined up for a move to West Ham United.

According to The Sunday People’s Steve Bates, six senior players will be moved on in a fire sale when the 2022/23 season draws to a close.

Scott McTominay is the first name on the list, with Bates claiming that:

“McTominay has been the midfielder to suffer the most since the arrival of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen with the Scotland star largely used as a substitute.

“That’s disappointed the 26-year-old academy product – but there will be no shortage of takers with West Ham keen on the United star should Declan Rice leave this summer.

“Everton, Fulham and Aston Villa could also be destinations for McTominay with Ten Hag set to take a hard-line approach with some players this summer.”

Anthony Martial is another star set to face the axe if Bates is to be believed. The reporter says the Frenchman “hasn’t convinced” Ten Hag and could be offloaded “particularly if they decide Mason Greenwood can be reintegrated into their squad”.

Harry Maguire is also linked with an exit in this report, which has also been mooted elsewhere.

The captain himself has hinted that he is unhappy to not be commanding a regular starting place in the side.

The other three stars set for the chop are Donny van de Beek, Alex Telles, who is on loan at Sevilla, and Eric Bailly, on loan at Lyon.

Martial, Bailly and Telles’ contracts all expire in 2024, the rest in 2025.

There is a logic to the report in that United would want to sell the three with expiring contracts to avoid losing them for free 12 months later.

Maguire and McTominay’s dissatisfaction at playing a bit part also adds credibility to the report and there certainly will be no shortage of suitors for either.







