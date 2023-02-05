Casemiro reveals his name is not Casemiro



Manchester United’s new fan favourite has revealed that everyone is getting his name wrong, but it’s been going on for years.

Casemiro has been United’s star of the season after his shock £60 million move from Real Madrid this summer.

Fans around the world have bought shirts with “Casemiro 18” on the back, only to find out this weekend that the name is spelled incorrectly.

The Brazilian explained to the BBC (via The Daily Star):

“So the thing is, my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro, with an ‘I’ there.

“I remember that I played a game for Sao Paulo and the club got my name wrong.

“They wrote it with an ‘E’. I played really well in that game and as I’m a superstitious person, I said to them ‘just leave it like that as things are going well’.”

The rest is history, as they say.

Whatever name United’s midfield destroyer is registered with at the Premier League, it will be flagged for the next three games after being sent off yesterday against Crystal Palace.

A straight red for violent conduct means an automatic three match ban, ruling him out of both matches against Leeds United and the home game against Leicester City.

He will be eligible to play for United against Barcelona in the new knockout round of the Europa League, which comes on Thursday 16th, before the Leicester game.

The 30 year old will be desperately needed for one of the Red Devils’ biggest games of the season, which sees his teammate Lisandro Martinez serving a one match suspension.