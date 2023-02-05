Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United target Rafael Leao

Chelsea are interested in signing Manchester United summer target Rafael Leao.

As reported in the Portuguese media outlet a bola, The Blues are ready to add the AC Milan forward to their ranks in the summer.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has invested heavily since taking over the club and is expected to continue his spending in the next window.

Despite splashing out over half a billion pounds in the last two windows, Chelsea still only have out-of-favour Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as their only recognised centre-forward.

Leao is stalling on signing a new deal in Milan, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2024 season.

Clubs around Europe are monitoring the situation and Chelsea are reportedly ready to pay a sizeable fee to ensure they get the player.

Manchester United are one of the clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Leao’s mood, with Erik ten Hag almost certain to be bringing a forward to Old Trafford in the summer.

A centre-forward is the priority for Ten Hag next season, with Wout Weghorst’s loan deal expiring and Anthony Martial‘s continuing injury problems.

Leao can play through the middle or from wide areas and he is considered to be one of Europe’s brightest talents.

The Portuguese forward played a key role in Milan’s title success last season, as he scored 11 goals and was vital during the run-in for the Rossoneri, who secured their first league title in over a decade.

He also enjoyed a decent World Cup for Portugal, scoring a fine goal in the demolition of Switzerland, in what was one of three substitute appearances.

Leao would certainly be an asset to any side and given his contract situation, he could have the luxury of picking whom to play for next.



