Manchester United stars wary of Mason Greenwood rejoining squad



Manchester United showed heart and resilience as they held on to claim all three points in a nervy 2-1 win over Crystal Palace despite being a man down for the last 30 minutes.

The impressive result once again highlighted what a good job Erik ten Hag has done with the squad with all the players backing each other even when the chips are down.

The Casemiro red card incident showed the unity in the squad and the players are said to be the happiest they have been in recent seasons, a huge upgrade from the last season which was full of reports about in-fighting and dressing room cliques.

United now have to deal with Greenwood issue

After successfully navigating the whole Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco, the Dutch manager and the squad will now have to deal with the Mason Greenwood incident.

🚨 Manchester United players do NOT want Mason Greenwood back in the dressing room this season – because they fear it will disrupt their progress. (Source: Sun Sport) pic.twitter.com/AE2lAEpUaR — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 5, 2023

The striker has been told he no longer faces charges of attempted rape, ABH and coercive and controlling behaviour.

But the club are conducting their own internal investigations, something that will allow the club the time to arrive at the right decision.

And The Sun have revealed that the players do not want the 21-year-old to come back to the squad for fear of adding further distractions and ruining the mood which has been carefully built up this season.

Players do not want to destroy dressing room harmony

A source told the publication, “The players are open to him returning to the team but the scrutiny could be massively distracting.

“The dressing room is the happiest it has been for ages and no one wants to rock the boat.”

Greenwood last played for United in January 2022 and has a contract with the club until 2025.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that the academy graduate did not wish to represent the club anymore as he had felt that he had not received adequate backing and support.

Greenwood is apparently even open to playing in China as he is wary of the abuse he might receive from home fans as well as opposition supporters. It will be interesting to see how this pans out and whether it does take a toll on United’s season.



