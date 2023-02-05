Manchester United ‘very interested’ in Barcelona’s €1billion man



Manchester United were put under pressure in the middle of the season after news emerged that last season’s top-scorer Cristiano Ronaldo had given an incendiary interview against the club.

What followed next was United mutually agreed to let the player go and while Erik ten Hag was happy with the resolution, he was left with one striker less in his ranks.

The January transfer window gave the club the chance to bring a replacement in and with only loan deals available to the club, Wout Weghorst walked through the doors at Carrington.

United need a striker next summer

The Red Devils are aware of the fact that the Dutch striker is a stop-gap solution at best and they are prepared to spend big in the summer in order to recruit an elite striker.

Household names like Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Dusan Vlahovic have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks.

🚨 Manchester United are considering a summer move for Ansu Fati, who is not a guaranteed starter for Barcelona. (Source: SPORT) pic.twitter.com/jl15gSBMQ1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 4, 2023

The latest name to enter the fray is a surprising one — Ansu Fati of Barcelona. The 20-year-old has seen his minutes reduced this season under Xavi.

When the 20-year-old burst onto the scene, he was viewed by many as Lionel Messi’s successor and was rewarded with the iconic No 10 shirt.

After eight goals in his debut season, a lot was expected from the forward but those numbers have slowly dwindled and injuries have not helped Fati either.

Fati’s stock has fallen at Barca

This season, the Spain international has managed to score six goals in 30 appearances with only nine starts coming his way.

The Spaniard has seen Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele overtake him in the pecking order.

And now SPORT have revealed that United are interested in acquiring his services if the Catalan giants are willing to negotiate and the player wants to try a new challenge.

The question on everyone's mind is whether Barcelona will sell Ansu Fati in the summer if Manchester United comes up with an offer and how much they'll get for him. Here's what's going on: pic.twitter.com/2kpRoP4gr6 — The FTBL Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) February 3, 2023

“The English club is very interested in taking over the services of Ansu Fati for next season as long as the Blaugrana club opens the door to negotiations and the footballer accepts a change of scenery to gain prominence after a year in which he has not quite taken off in the Camp Nou.

“United’s interest is already on the table and Barça, for now, doesn’t even want to listen, but the coming months could be decisive for what could be one of the summer operations,” the report added.

United could capitalise on Barca’s financial situation

This would not have been the case earlier when the club slapped a €1billion release clause in his contract and was considered “unsellable” but the La Liga giants are in the midst of a severe financial crisis and need to raise money to balance the books.

“Barça are clear that a million-dollar sale will be necessary at the end of the season and there are few footballers who can earn interesting amounts.

“Ansu would be, today, one of them although there is nothing discussed or planned because Barça will never take the first step in an unwanted exit.”

His agent Jorge Mendes holds excellent relations with United and is garnering interest as of now with the ultimate decision resting with the club and the player, both of whom will wait and see how the situation develops.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £1.25 per issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



