Manchester United vs Newcastle United: The first standing domestic English final in decades



Manchester United dispatched challengers Nottingham Forest 2-0 in the second leg of the Carabao Cup Semi-Final. The result secured United’s place in the final with an aggregate score of 5-0 in the Red Devils’ favour.

On February 26, Erik ten Hag’s men will face Newcastle United in the final. The occasion is set to be a grand one as one football colossus attempts to return to its former glory. At the same time, another tries to stake its claim to being revered in English football.

It will also be the first major domestic English men’s final in over three decades where fans will be granted permission to stand (via The Athletic).

Each team has been allocated 867 seats with standing areas behind each goal at Wembley.

Premier League and EFL clubs have been allowed to introduce these standing areas since the start of this campaign.

Brentford, QPR, and Wolves joined Cardiff City, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Tottenham in the initiative.

Each club allowed safe and secure standing at games for the 2022-23 season.

Standing support returns

Wembley Stadium joins the list of venues offering a small, licensed standing area for supporters this season. The final between the Red Devils and Magpies is the first final of the season with the new standing arrangement.

Following the 1989 Hillsborough tragedy, which led to 97 deaths, standing terraces were banned in football stadiums. Almost 30 years ago came the arrival of all-seater stadiums in their stead.

A novel experience

The EFL published a statement saying:

“Both clubs will receive an allocation of 867 seats which will be available within new standing areas at Wembley Stadium, located behind each goal, in both the east and west stands, to accommodate both sets of supporters on the day.”

“EFL and Premier League clubs have been permitted to introduce licensed standing in seated areas since the start of the 2022-23 season.”

“In these areas, fans are allowed to stand for matches in allocated spaces behind a barrier or a rail which prevents them from falling forward.

“In all other areas of the stadium, supporters must remain seated.”