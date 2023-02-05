Match report: Manchester United Women 0-0 Everton Women



Manchester United Women have drawn at home to Everton in the WSL, being knocked off the top spot by Chelsea.

United went on the attack early with a lovely bit of overlap play from Toone and Galton but it didn’t amount to anything for the Reds.

Everton fancied their chances making a run down the right but the Reds turned it behind for a series of corners. A glancing header from the second almost found the far bottom corner.

Everton got caught in possession by Russo who proceeded to dance round the remaining defence, she squared it to Ladd who was in more space but her shot was deflected wide.

United were growing into this one now and forced the keeper into a save after some good play from Toone and Galton down the left.

Everton got chances of their own as Park made a good run through the middle but the cross into her was well defended by United.

A good chance fell to Batlle who took a shot from outside the box following a corner but it was just a little too high.

Moments later and Garcia had the best chance of the half, Toone picked her out in space on the right but her shot over the keeper rattled the crossbar.

Russo also found the woodwork as her shot from the six yard mark hit the outside of the post.

It was a fast start from United in the second half as Ella Toone made it a hat trick of woodwork hits for the Reds.

The hosts kept the pressure up as a chance fell to Galton but she couldn’t keep it on target.

Hannah Blundell found herself in space on the left but her shot was straight at the keeper.

A brilliant chance fell to Zelem as Batlle cut it back to her and her volley was well saved by the Toffees’ keeper.

Although United were dominating proceedings, Everton had their chances and a poor back pass from Batlle allowed Parks a golden opportunity. Luckily Earps and Turner narrowed the angle and her shot was off target.

United had chance after chance but they couldn’t find the net. The Everton keeper had a good game but United should have done better if they really want to make their mark as title contenders in the WSL.



Team: Earps, Batlle, Blundell, Toone, Zelem, Galton (Parris 67), Ladd, Le Tissier, Garcia (Williams 77), Turner, Russo

