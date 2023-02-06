Champions League qualification vital for Manchester United’s pursuit of Youri Tielemans



Manchester United’s season has seen manager Erik ten Hag have to deal with an assortment of problems including a weak squad, a wantaway striker and a plethora of injuries to key personnel.

The Dutchman has handled all these with élan but the lack of midfield options is certainly forcing the manager to come up with innovative solutions.

Those problems have now been compounded with a three-match ban for midfield general Casemiro, who saw a straight red card against Crystal Palace.

Midfield injuries & suspension have showed ETH where to strengthen next season

The only senior options at the Dutchman’s disposal are Fred and new loan signing Marcel Sabitzer, who joined on deadline day.

And Ten Hag knows that strengthening the centre of the pitch will be important if the team is to progress even further in the coming seasons and deal with the fixture rush and inevitable injury concerns.

Youri Tielemans 'could be a real option' on a free transfer for Manchester United this summer (@JacobsBen) #mufc — The Transfer Tavern (@TransferTavern_) February 6, 2023

One name that was linked with the Red Devils last summer as well as during the January transfer window was Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Arsenal are also long-term admirers of the Belgian whose £120,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that if United are to secure Champions League football for next season, the £40million star will be far more inclined to make the move to Old Trafford.

Tielemans could be a shrewd addition

“I think that Tielemans was was not too sold on Manchester United under previous managers. But, with Erik ten Hag turning things around, if Manchester United qualify for the Champions League that could be a real option for them.

“If they lose a midfielder, they might feel like a box-to-box midfielder or an attacking midfielder, like Youri Tielemans, he could be the type of player that not only balances the books a little bit but can chip in with some goals and help add a little bit of control into central midfield.

“Manchester United and Arsenal are still two to watch,” Jacobs opined.

The 25-year-old has plenty of Premier League experience, having represented the Foxes 141 times in the league, while scoring 21 times and assisting a further 20 goals.

The Belgium international is equally adept at playing further up field or even as a deep-lying playmaker and his status as a free agent coupled with his versatility and quality could make him a shrewd addition to Ten Hag’s armoury.



