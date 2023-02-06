Erik ten Hag favourite is close to signing a five-year contract with Manchester United



Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is on course to end the club’s six -year wait for silverware with a trip to Wembley to face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final coming up this month

Apart from instilling a distinct style of play and unifying the broken squad that he had inherited, the Dutchman has also worked with individual players in order to bring out the best in them.

There have been clear winners like Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot. In fact, the Portuguese was close to being sold or loaned out under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Dalot had suitors across Europe

But under the former Ajax coach, the full-back has reveled in his newfound freedom and has taken up the mantle as the team’s de-facto right-back.

In fact, he was an ever-present member of the first team, starting all but one game prior to the World Cup. That missed game was also due to suspension.

His improved displays for the Red Devils alerted all elite clubs around Europe, more so because of his precarious contract situation which was due to end in 2023.

*Dalot Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Talks between Manchester United and Diogo Dalot's camp over a new five-year contract is now at an advanced stage, as Mundo Deportivo said.

Dalot current deal expires in 2024.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/Z7opl65FtH — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 6, 2023

Barcelona were said to be very interested in acquiring the services of the 23-year-old on a free but Mundo Deportivo have now indicated that a contract agreement with United is very close.

“Manchester United and the representatives of Diogo Dalot (23 years old) are negotiating the renewal of the contract of the right back, in the orbit of Barça, and that according to what MD has learned, would be already advanced, although not closed.

United have offered Dalot a lucrative five-year contract

“There is a good predisposition on both sides and it is only possible to adjust the formula for the duration of its continuity. The Barça team is already getting used to the idea that it is an unfeasible name,” the report stated.

Interestingly, the article also mentioned that despite returning from Qatar with an injury which has restricted him to only one start, Ten Hag was so impressed with his early season promise that the club rushed to sit down on the negotiation table.

United have placed a five-year contract with a sizeable economic package for the player to choose with the club also having the option of triggering the one-year extension option if needed.

The Red Devils are confident that the Portugal international will accept the contract as he has indicated his desire to stay at the club as he is very happy here.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



