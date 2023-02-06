Erik ten Hag pays respects to the Busby Babes on anniversary of the Munich air disaster



Manchester United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, has paid his respects in remembrance of the Busby Babes who lost their lives in the Munich air disaster.

Today marks the 65th anniversary of the tragedy that hit the club, and the Dutchman will be thinking of those who were taken so young.

The eight players who tragically perished on that fateful night in 1958 were an integral part of the team who had flown to Belgrade to play in the club’s first ever European semi final.

But as take-off failed, those who died on board, along with 15 other poor souls, were forever ingrained in fans’ hearts and minds.

And the legacy of our brilliant babes is such that the sheer magnitude of today has been acknowledged on manutd.com, by Ten Hag.

“I think it’s really important because it tells a legacy for Manchester United. It tells something about, of course, the remembrance for people who fell away, who died too early”, Ten Hag told United’s media.

The 53-year-old said that the attacking ethos and faith in youth is part of the legacy created by Sir Matt Busby and his team.

”We have to remember that every year but also it was a legacy for a commitment to attacking football. I think this is still in the club, still the players are getting here [in] their careers but also we still are playing with the approach from that time”, said the manager, who has United playing with a similar approach to the Babes.

“That is something we have to keep remembering and it’s good that we do that again on Monday (today)”, he continued, as the whole club paid their respects.

Sir Matt built his side on experience where it was necessary, but more so his nurturing of, and total faith in youth, was the real basis for success.

And as the Babes are remembered today, Ten Hag has spoken of his own views on United’s academy, of which he has already showed so much trust in this season.

“For every football club, it should be a big issue, the Academy. You have to also there set the high standards about constructing players and giving the players the opportunity to get a great football career”, said the United boss.

“Not only that but also, as a club, we have a responsibility to create personalities. It’s great that legacy is still a big motivation and inspiration to fulfil that”, he concluded.

And as Reds young and old remember on this anniversary of such tragedy, the managers words will bring comfort to fans, knowing that the club’s history, just like the Babes, will never be forgotten.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



