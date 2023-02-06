Former Ajax Chief Marc Overmars claims United target Mohammed Kudus was his best signing



Manchester United target Mohammed Kudus has been dubbed one of Marc Overmars’ best signings at Ajax following outstanding performances.

The Dutch club has been struggling this season after sacking the manager who replaced Erik ten Hag just a couple of weeks ago, Alfred Schreuder.

Despite bad form across the team, Kudus has been on the radar of many European clubs following slick performances.

The 22-year-old has already scored 12 goals this season after only managing to get one in the previous campaign and two in his debut season for Ajax.

Ten Hag reportedly wants to improve Man United’s attack next season and could turn to his former club for solutions.

It is expected that Donny van de Beek could leave at the end of the current campaign, who is the only backup to Bruno Fernandes.

According to the Daily Star, Kudus has been hailed as the “best signing of all time” by former Ajax chief Marc Overmars.

The Ghanaian international has been asked to fill the hole left by Antony who departed for United with Ten Hag in the summer.

It is safe to say that he has produced outstanding performances despite Ajax not being in the top position in the league.

Pundit Rafael van der Vaart spoke recently about the comments from Marc Overmars in regard to Kudus being his best signing.

He said “When I saw Kudus for the first time during a friendly, I spoke with Marc Overmars and he said to me: ‘Rafael, this is my best signing of all time. This one will deliver us €100m’.”

Kudus has already been linked with a move to England after being highly sought of by Liverpool in 2020.

However, he ended up playing for Ajax where he continues to catch the eyes of those who were interested in him including Man United.

