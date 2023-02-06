Leeds United trying to hire Raúl Gonzalez as their next manager



Jesse Marsch’s sacking by Leeds United today could mean that Manchester United will be lining up against an unlikely old adversary for the rivals’ two Premier League matches this week.

A postponement to the original match at Old Trafford due to the Queen’s death has meant that both legs of the War of the Roses battle will take place within four days of each other, with United’s home leg on Wednesday and the away leg on Sunday.

Leeds have been struggling in the Premier League this season under the American and the board clearly decided enough is enough after the weekend’s defeat by fellow strugglers, Nottingham Forest.

Whether a new manager will be appointed in time for the two United games remains unclear at this stage, but one name that has been reported to be in the frame is Real Madrid legend, Raúl.

According to Spanish outlet AS, “The good work of Raúl González Blanco at Castilla has not gone unnoticed.

“The coach of the Madrid subsidiary declined in the last hours, in consensus with Madrid, an offer from Leeds as a possible replacement for Jesse Marsch, fired from his post on Monday.

“The English team wanted at all costs to hand over the project to Raúl, who is immersed in the middle of a fight for promotion to the Second Division with Castilla.

“However, the ‘timing’, according to the legend and the club, is not ideal and that has thrown him back. Raúl does not want to make a wrong turn or go at the wrong time for his beloved club.”

Whether Leeds will return with an improved or more persuasive offer for the legend’s services remains to be seen.

As a player Raúl was a huge thorn in United’s side.

He was in the Real Madrid side that knocked reigning champions United out of the 1999/2000 Champions League, scoring two goals in the Old Trafford leg of the quarter final, which Real won 3-2.

He scored a brace again three years later as Real once again dumped Sir Alex Ferguson’s men out at the quarter final stage.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



