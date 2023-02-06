Manchester City charged with breach of Financial Fair Play

Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

The Independent report:

“In an unprecedented statement, the Premier League alleged that the breaches came over nine seasons, from 2009 to 2018. Manchester City won the Premier League three times during that period.”

“The Premier League said the alleged breaches referred to “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” in particular its “revenue”, “sponsorship revenue”, and “operating costs”.”

“The Premier League listed over 100 breaches of its rules during the nine-season period, including the “remuneration” of player and manager contracts and not complying with financial fair play rules.”

“Manchester City are also alleged to have failed to co-operate with the Premier League over its investigation, which began in December 2018.”

Man City have cooked the book for years and are now finally facing the consequences of their actions.

The investigation was started in 2019, and it has taken four years to come to this conclusion.

This could have severe ramifications for their season and past titles.

City could get a point deduction or even strip of their previous Premier League titles.

The report also mentions a possible ‘expulsion’ from the league.

If City are found guilty, one could make a case for Man United winning the league in 2011/12 and 2017/18.

The report goes on to say:

“City have been referred to an independent commission, who will determine whether the club have broken Premier League rules.”

“If the club are found guilty, the punishment could range from a points deduction to a possible exclusion from the Premier League.”

“Manchester City are expected to defend themselves against the charges.”



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



