Manchester United blocked Facundo Pellistri’s loan exit to Watford on Deadline Day



The January transfer window has come and gone with Manchester United bringing in three players via the loan market to plug gaping holes in the squad.

Apart from incomings, Erik ten Hag also had to deal with outgoings with quite a few academy stars wanting to experience men’s football while certain first-team players were also looking for regular minutes.

Two players who were constantly linked with a loan move away from the club during the winter window were Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri.

Pellistri had attracted plenty of loan interest

And after long-term to injuries to two midfielders — Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay as well as the ongoing fitness issues for striker Anthony Martial, the Dutchman saw it prudent to hang on to both wingers.

Pellistri had garnered interest from all around the world with Valencia, Flamengo, Botafogo, Bologna and Championship outfit Watford all keen on adding the Uruguayan to their ranks.

Some sides even wanted to include a buy clause at the end of the loan period but in the end, the former Ajax coach blocked each such attempt.

According to Football Insider, the Uruguayan international was extremely close to going to Watford but the manager pulled the plug at the last moment.

“Man United called off Facundo Pellistri’s move to Watford on deadline day

Watford loan called off on Deadline Day

“The 21-year-old winger had agreed terms to join the Hornets on loan for the remainder of the season but Erik ten Hag pulled the plug on the move at the eleventh hour,” the report added.

United’s forward options are not exactly inspiring confidence and with Jadon Sancho still not fully fit to start games, the 21-year-old could yet solve issues for the club.

“The Red Devils boss told club officials to cancel the move after deciding that the Uruguayan could have a first-team role to play in the coming months.”

Pellistri has had to wait for his chances since signing for the Red Devils back in 2020-21 season. But he finally got his debut under Ten Hag against Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup.



