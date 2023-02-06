Manchester United ready to offload Anthony Martial next summer



Under new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, the club have shown a remarkable improvement when compared to last season’s horror shows.

The team now possess a distinct style of play and also have a real strength in unity among the players, which has helped the side overcome quite a few obstacles along the way.

The defence has been revolutionised due to the addition of new personnel while the Dutch boss has also played a huge role in getting the previously under-performing Marcus Rashford to fire in the goals for the team.

Martial’s persistent injury woes

This season was supposed to be the renaissance for Anthony Martial, who impressed the Dutchman to such an extent during the pre-season, that he opted not to strengthen in the summer window and placed his faith in the Frenchman.

But as has been the case so often in previous seasons, the France international has hardly managed to keep himself fit for prolonged periods.

His goal contribution when fit remains impressive as can be seen from his six goals this term but he has never managed to complete 90 minutes this season.

As pointed out by the Manchester Evening News, the 27-year-old has missed 20 of United’s 34 games this season while being absent for a total of 16 weeks through five separate injury lay-offs.

And that is why the manager has decided that the best course of action is to offload the striker next summer and recruit an elite goalscorer to replace him.

United open to selling him next summer

“The Manchester Evening News understands Martial is among the players United have listed to sell at the end of the season,” Samuel Luckhurst wrote in his piece.

He has the option of extending his contract by a further year and that should allow the Red Devils to protect his value and get as much as possible for the talented Frenchman.

Martial joined United for a fee rising to £58million on deadline day back in September 2015 and became a firm fan-favourite with his debut goal against Liverpool.

Despite having bags of potential, he has never truly managed to hit the heights expected of him and managed to breach the 20-goal barrier once since his arrival.



