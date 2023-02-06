Mason Greenwood still dropped by Nike

Nike have confirmed they are no longer working in partnership with Mason Greenwood.

As reported in The Mirror, the global sports brand have decided not to reconsider their sponsorship of Greenwood, despite charges against the footballer now being dropped.

The Manchester United forward has added Nike back to his Instagram account but the clothing manufacturer has reaffirmed its stance with regard to its relationship with the player.

“Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.” their statement read.

Despite the charges against him being dropped, Greenwood is currently suspended by the club, who are conducting internal investigations.

The forward was due to stand trial for one count of attempted rape, a count of assault and repeatedly engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

With the charges now dropped due to the ‘withdrawal of key witnesses’ and ‘new material coming to light’, United now face a dilemma as to what to do with a player who had the world at his feet.

With no valid, legal reason to terminate Greenwood’s contract, they will either have to pay him the remainder of his contract that runs til 2025, or sell the player, if they do not wish for him to feature for the club again.

Alternatively, they can welcome Greenwood back and re-integrate him into the squad.

The decision is somewhat of a grenade thrown into Erik ten Hag’s lap, who will follow the guidance of the club with United ticking along nicely under his stewardship.

Should United choose to give Greenwood another chance, the backlash will be loud and clear by not just rival fans but many sections of the United following.

Greenwood released a statement thanking the support of his family and sharing his relief that the matter has been legally put to bed.

“I am relieved this matter is now over. I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support,” he said.

Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for United but faces a long way back in a career which promised so much.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



