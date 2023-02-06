Nottingham Forest looking to sign Dean Henderson on permanent deal in the summer

Nottingham Forest are ready to sign Dean Henderson on a permanent deal from Manchester United in the summer.

As reported in The Telegraph, Forest are keen to keep Henderson at the City Ground beyond his loan deal, which expires at the end of the season.

Henderson has been Forest’s No 1 since his move in the summer but is now sidelined due to injury.

Forest have since signed experienced goalkeeper Keylor Navas from PSG, which leaves Henderson with a battle on his hands to continue between the sticks in Nottingham.

Steve Cooper’s side are desperate to avoid relegation this campaign and establish themselves in the Premier League.

Cooper has been impressed with Henderson since his arrival and has made signing him permanently a top target in the summer.

Forest have certainly not been shy in the market after winning promotion back to the Premier League, making over 30 signings across two windows.

Henderson had previously been earmarked as the long-term successor to David de Gea as United’s No 1.

However, after not getting the chances he felt he deserved at Old Trafford, the outspoken keeper pushed for a loan move away from Manchester, to secure regular first-team football.

Henderson then aired his views on what he says were ‘broken promises’ by senior figures at United and questioned the direction the club is going in.

His future now looks likely to lay away from Old Trafford with Forest ready to offer him a permanent way out.

United will no doubt be looking for the next in line to De Gea, whose contract situation is unclear with his current deal expiring in the summer, although United are almost certain to trigger the year extension.

The number one spot at Old Trafford is one of the most scrutinised positions in world football and despite not being at the top of his game at times this season, David de Gea will leave huge gloves to fill.



