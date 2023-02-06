Predicted Man United XI vs Leeds United: Marcel Sabitzer to start



Casemiro will not be available for Manchester United for their Premier League clash against Leeds United on Wednesday as he starts a three match suspension for violent conduct after being sent off against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

He joins Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and, in all likelihood, Scott McTominay on the absentee list, with all three injured.

The situation will surely mean that Marcel Sabitzer will be given his full debut.

Erik ten Hag commented before the Palace match that Sabitzer is in excellent shape and his excellent 20 minute cameo in that game will have encouraged the manager that he is ready for action.

He will almost certainly partner Fred in midfield.

In defence we expect no changes. Diogo Dalot is fit again but his lack of match sharpness and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s excellent form will probably mean the Englishman will keep his place.

David de Gea, Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw were superb against the Eagles and will surely keep the likes of Maguire, Lindelof and Malacia on the bench.

In attack, we also predict no changes, with Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford supporting Wout Weghorst up front.

Anthony Martial could start ahead of Weghorst if his mysterious recurring leg injury allows it, but he is more likely to be employed from the bench if he is fit enough to play.

Jadon Sancho will be hoping for some minutes. He started his comeback last week against Forest in the Carabao Cup but Casemiro’s sending off put paid to any chance for him to continue his comeback at the weekend.

Another option up front is Alejandro Garnacho, who came on as sub on Saturday to good effect, having a hand in United’s second goal, before being himself subbed when United went down to 10 men.

Facundo Pellistri could make the bench and seems to have got ahead of Anthony Elanga in the very competitive pecking order for wing spots.

With all that in mind, here is our predicted XI for Wednesday’s game:







