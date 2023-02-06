Under-pressure Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea provides contract update

Manchester United cemented their place in the top four of the Premier League after holding on to claim all three points against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Red Devils had their defence and goalkeeper to thank after securing a 2-1 win against Patrick Vieira’s men despite being down to 10 men after Brazilian midfielder Casemiro was sent off just past the hour mark.

David de Gea had come into the game attempting to break Peter Schmeichel’s clean-sheet record for United, but would be denied the honour after Jeffrey Schlupp’s scrappy second-half goal.

The Spaniard’s contract runs out this summer, and United have not yet chosen to trigger a one-year-extension that exists in his present deal, knowing fully well that that would keep De Gea on a ridiculous £375,000-a-week pay package.

The 20-time English champions have already triggered similar clauses in the contracts of Fred, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot, while forsaking the chance to do so with the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones and Tom Heaton.

Now, De Gea has finally spoken out about the unresolved contract situation in quotes carried by the Daily Mirror.

He said: “We’re still talking. I’m just focused on the game, that’s the most important thing, but for sure it’s going to end in a good way. I’ve been in very tough moments for this club. Now I’m enjoying it more.

“Winning games, especially here at home, it’s great to watch. I think it’s everything, a good manager, good players who bring experience to the team, people who want the ball, who play well with the ball. It’s a mix of everything.

“Everyone is ready, the people who aren’t playing much are training well, they’re ready to play and it’s great, we’re on a great run. It’s great, the spirit is great, the atmosphere is great.

“Everyone is thinking in the same way, playing in the same way. The team spirit is great from everyone, everyone fights until the end, and everyone is ready from the bench to perform well. It’s great to watch the team playing and performing well.”

De Gea was once on the verge of a United exit back in 2015, when Real Madrid made their interest known, but a delay in the arrival of all the paperwork from the Spanish capital coupled with a dodgy fax machine would deny him his dream move.

It is no secret that the Spanish international is not suited to the modern game, and by extension Erik ten Hag’s style of play.

De Gea is not a competent enough passer, does not sweep well enough, and he struggles to claim crosses, all three qualities that form the bedrock of modern day goal-keeper.

As the Peoples Person reported earlier, David Raya of Brentford is attracting interest from a number of top sides with his contract expiring in the next 18 months.

Raya has found a place in the Spanish national setup in recent times, while De Gea has been shunted out, mostly for the aforementioned inadequacies in his overall game.

United have been linked to Raya and a host of other shot-stoppers in recent times, with De Gea’s contract situation up in the air.

The Red Devils will also have Dean Henderson back at the club in the summer, after his loan spell at Nottingham Forest comes to an end.

Ultimately, the future of the United’s goalkeeeping situation will be an intriguing one, irrespective of De Gea’s contract situation.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



