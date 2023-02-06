United told not to worry about Benfica extending Odysseas Vlachodimos’ contract



Manchester United shouldn’t worry about any renewal regarding Odysseas Vlachodimos’ contract at Benfica.

The Peoples Person recently reported that the club were showing significant interest in the Greek shot-stopper.

Interest has decreased slightly since it was reported that Benfica had agreed to extend his contract.

However, David de Gea could be leaving the club this summer, so a goalkeeper signing will be required.

The current Man United number one’s contract expires at the end of June but despite contract talks throughout the season, an agreement is yet to be found.

Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, could return to Old Trafford but it is unclear whether United believe he is the right man to take over the reins permanently.

With the uncertain future of the goalkeepers staying beyond this summer, the club have been linked with multiple players throughout the season.

According to Greek Journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos via Sport Witness, fans shouldn’t worry about Vlachodimos’ contract extension as a move in the summer could still happen.

The contract sees Vlachodimos staying at the club until 2027 but this isn’t putting off suitors who are still considering a move for the international.

Chorianopoulos reports that ‘many clubs are monitoring’ him and names United specifically.

The 28-year-old has been in great form for Benfica and is believed to be on a shortlist of potential replacements alongside another Liga Portuguesa star, FC Porto’s Diogo Costa.

Benfica currently sit in first position in the Primeira Liga following great performances from the shot-stopper.