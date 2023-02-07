Ansu Fati must make decision over move from FC Barcelona to Man United



Manchester United could turn to FC Barcelona’s Ansu Fati as they look to reinforce their forward line in the summer, but the Catalan giants will not force a transfer themselves.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier this week, the Red Devils are believed to be ‘very interested’ in the winger.

But Spanish outlet Sport are now claiming that Barca will not be forced into selling Fati, despite their perilous financial situation.

The report asserts that Bareclona will only allow the player leave should he agitate for a move, although a ‘perfect storm’ leading to such an eventuality looks to be brewing.

Fati has made 20 La Liga appearances this season, but only seven of those have been starts, what with Barcelona’s summer splurge to strengthen their own offence.

That position is unlikely to improve give that manager Xavier Hernandez has recently altered his tactical blueprint.

Now opting to deploy four midfielders rather than three, that leaves room for only two attackers in Barca’s setup.

Robert Lewandowski is an undisputed starter, while Ousmane Dembele is his preferred partner. In the Frenchman’s absence via injury, summer signing Raphinha is currently deputising.

That leaves very little room for Fati when everyone is fit which, given the player’s obvious talent and potential, appears an untenable situation.

Should the winger continue to find himself out of the picture at Camp Nou, he may well push for a summer move having seen his development stall over the last year.

The question would then become where he would fit in Erik ten Hag’s squad, with United’s left wing options counting Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho among them.

Short of some unexpected outgoings at Old Trafford, it is difficult to imagine Ansu Fati trading one bench for another, even if the Manchester weather is far more refreshing.







