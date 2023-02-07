Benjamin Sesko considered ‘not ready’ by Manchester United



RB Salzburg striker Benjamin Sesko has been deemed not to be ready for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag at this stage.

That is according to James Ducker of The Telegraph, who claims that the 19-year-old has been thoroughly scouted by the Red Devils.

Sesko was linked to United in the summer over a possible £20m deal as the club scrambled to reinforce their frontline.

In the end Ten Hag was left with Anthony Martial and Cristiano Ronaldo as his striking options, the former of whom has endured an injury-strewn campaign and the latter a disappointing – and then highly explosive – one.

Sesko, meanwhile, stayed at Salzburg but also agreed a move to RB Leipzig which will commence at the end of the current season.

Despite already agreeing a move to Germany, the Slovenian has repeatedly been touted as a summer 2023 target for Man United.

It seems now that such thoughts can be laid to rest if Ducker is to be believed. Given Sesko’s underwhelming campaign thus far, that would certainly seem sensible.

The towering centre forward has scored five goals in 16 appearances in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Those number are by no means bad for a teenager in his second senior season, but they do not sound like those of a Manchester United striker.

Given the outlay that would have been necessary to convince RB Leipzig to part with a player they had just signed, a deal never looked particularly likely in the first place.

Perhaps somewhere further along his development, Sesko could well become an option.

But as things stand, United are in need of a top-class striker to help Erik ten Hag continue his rebuild.







