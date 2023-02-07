Denzel Dumfries: Real Madrid enter the fray for Manchester United full-back target



Manchester United will face competition from Real Madrid to sign Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries.

Dumfries has been linked to United on a number of occasions with Erik ten Hag keen on his Dutch compatriot to come in as cover and competition for Diogo Dalot.

The lack of sufficient funds and Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s resurgence meant that a deal for Dumfries did not happen in January.

Alongside United, Chelsea also retain an interest in Dumfries, although it remains to be seen where the London club’s acquisition of Malo Gusto leaves a potential deal for Dumfries.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid have earmarked Dumfries as a replacement for the ageing and declining Dani Carvajal.

Fichajes details, “Inter Milan will be forced to make cash to balance its financial situation. An issue that Real Madrid can take advantage of for Dumfries, who is valued at €40 million.”

“Real Madrid want to find a guaranteed substitute for Dani Carvajal who is 31 years old. That is why the League and European champions have their sights on Denzel Dumfries.”

“Contracted to the Nerazzurri until mid 2025, this is an option that Real Madrid have been monitoring for some time for the right-handed side of the club’s rearguard.”

Fichajes adds that Inter Milan are seeking to inject a sum of €60m into the club’s coffers so as to balance the books.

The sale of Dumfries would go a long way towards achieving this objective.

There is a belief at the Santiago Bernabeu that Dumfries can inject much-needed quality into the side that Carvajal is finding it increasingly hard to provide.

The 26-year-old also guarantees longevity and continuity.







