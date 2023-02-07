Erik ten Hag says Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay all injured



Erik ten Hag says Antony will join Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Casemiro on the absentee list for Manchester United’s Premier League clash with Leeds United tomorrow.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss confirmed that the flying winger has picked up an injury, but did not specify what it was.

Regarding Martial and McTominay, the boss said:

“Yeah, they are not involved tomorrow.

“And the same is with Antony dos Santos, also not available tomorrow. So we have to sort that out.”

Asked if the club had considered appealing Casemiro’s three-match ban, the boss said:

“Considered, yeah, but for me it’s not the right decision but I don’t think we have a chance in a legal process.

“I’m the manager, I always have to play with the players that are available.

“We have a squad, we have many good players in that squad. Also we’re not always playing starting XI so others get the chance. I have to do it and after the game I can’t say “Casemiro is not there, Anthony Martial is not there, no.

“We have to win and all the players in this squad are Man United capable, so we have to perform tomorrow, and we have to win the games no matter who’s coming on the pitch.”

As for Antony’s absence, the club’s official website speculates that the Brazilian is missing “presumably after being hurt in the challenge by Jeffrey Schlupp that sparked the confrontation leading to the sending off.

“The winger was withdrawn soon afterwards and looked in some discomfort.”

Jadon Sancho could step in to replace Antony, with Marcel Sabitzer likely to replace Casemiro in midfield. Wout Weghorst will probably continue to deputise for Martial.







