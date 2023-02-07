Former Manchester United winger Bebe scores on debut at new club



Former Manchester United star Bebe scored a 93rd-minute goal to secure a win for his eighth club since leaving Old Trafford.

The Portuguese winger now plies his trade for Real Zaragoza in La Liga 2 on loan from Primera División (La Liga) side Rayo Vallecano.

Tiago Manuel Dias Correia, commonly known as Bebe, joined Zaragoza last week.

The 32-year-old came on at half-time and later found the back of the net, scoring the game’s only goal. He was swiftly booked for his winner for over-celebrating (via The Sun).

Super sub

Bebe’s debut was quite eventful and not at all smooth sailing.

The forward sent a 35-yard free-kick blazing into the sky a minute into extra time.

However, moments later, he redeemed himself.

The Portuguese winger capped off a thrilling counter-attack with a cool finish at the near post.

The ball from Giuliano Simeone that provided the opportunity was as adept as Bebe’s clinical finish.

Origin story

Manchester United signed Bebe in 2010. The winger arrived as a relative unknown for a substantial fee of £7.4m from Portuguese club Vitória de Guimarães.

The former Portugal Under-21 star shone for the youth sides but could not grab his chances when they arrived while playing for the first team.

Eventually, Bebe failed to live up to the lofty expectations which were placed on him due to United’s past history with successful Portuguese wingers.

Scoring in the 3-0 Champions League win at Bursaspor was a rare high during Bebe’s four-year spell at Old Trafford.

He was loaned out to Besiktas, Rio Ave, and Pacos de Ferreira before joining Benfica in 2014. Unfortunately, he failed to break through at the Portuguese giants, which led to another series of moves.

Bebe then played at Cordoba and Rayo Vallecano and became an Eibar player in 2016.

Afterwards, another loan to Vallecano occurred. It turned permanent five years ago and has now been followed by a riveting start at Zaragoza.



