Former Ralf Rangnick lieutenant set for awkward Manchester United return after Jesse Marsch’s sacking



Former Manchester United first-team coach Chris Armas will be in the Leeds dugout when they clash against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Armas will be in the coaching staff that will prepare the Leeds team to clash against the Red Devils after Jesse Marsch’s sacking.

Leeds confirmed in a statement that Marsch was relieved of his duties after a string of poor results.

In the statement, Armas’ name was left out and so he will remain under Leeds’ employment until further notice.

It’s unlikely that the Yorkshire club will find a suitable replacement before the game against United and so Armas will join Leeds under-21s manager and former England Futsal manager Michael Skubala at Old Trafford for the first of two upcoming clashes between the two sides.

Armas joined Marsch’s backroom staff less than two weeks ago to help in restoring the team’s fortunes.

The American will return to United, where he was the right-hand man to Ralf Rangnick in what was a temporary and disastrous spell for the club.

Under Rangnick and Armas’ stewardship, The Red Devils finished in sixth place and with the worst point tally in the club’s history.

While at Old Trafford, Armas was mockingly referred to by the players as Ted Lasso after the fictional TV football coach.

Armas earned himself the nickname due to the AirPods he wore during matches that were a source of ridicule among United’s stars.

At the time, Gary Neville slammed the players for their disgusting treatment of Armas and even branded them as disrespectful.

Neville said, “The fact they were describing the number two of Ralf Rangnick as Ted Lasso, I didn’t find it funny at all. I found it disrespectful, I found it disgusting.”

“I think if I was Ralf Rangnick and his number two, I would gain strength from that because I wouldn’t want to be on the same page as some of those players who are leaking that story.”

No doubt the American coach will be looking to exact revenge by slowing down United’s winning momentum.



