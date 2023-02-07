“It doesn’t feel right”: Man United legend takes a brutal swipe at Chelsea’s “staggering” spending



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has blasted Chelsea’s transfer strategy and the amount of money the Blues have forked out on recruits in recent windows.

Chelsea spent £275m during the summer transfer window on the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana.

The London outfit forked out another £326m in January on the likes of Joao Felix (loan), Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Enzo Fernandez just to mention a few.

Despite signing these big names, Chelsea are still struggling in the Premier League. They currently sit in ninth position in the table, just a point above 10th-placed Liverpool.

Neville has expressed his doubts about Chelsea’s activity and whether their lavish expenditure is actually a recipe for success.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former United defender called for the new owners, Graham Potter and even the players to be given time to gel and make things work.

He said, “You can’t get away from this staggering spending. I’m not sure about it, it doesn’t feel right to me. I’m not buying the eight-year contracts either, it comes with great risk.

“I don’t see how an eight-year contract can be honoured if the player progresses. The owners could look like the smartest people in the room in two years or they could look pretty stupid. I don’t think it will be somewhere in between.”

“We have to allow time to see how this plays out. They’ve signed some very talented young players, I like Badiashile and Mudryk has shown great promise.”

Neville remarked that it’s highly likely that Chelsea will need another mega summer spend to purchase a striker to address the club’s problems in front of goal.

As per the former England international, the only way Chelsea can remedy their lack of goals without spending big is to bring back Romelu Lukaku.

Neville predicted that the situation at Stamford Bridge will become clearer over the next 18 months.

