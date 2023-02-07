Jude Bellingham: Premier League is the most likely destination for 19 year old midfielder next summer

Manchester United will have to battle it out with the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City for the signature of Jude Bellingham next summer.

According to The Athletic, Madrid are keen admirers of the player and have already held contact with his father regarding a potential move.

The 19 year old is one of their priority targets.

However, the report states that the Premier League is his most likely destination.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with Bellingham for quite a while.

The Merseyside club is currently in disarray and is unlikely to get Champions League football next season.

It could hamper their prospects of landing the 19 year old midfielder.

Man City seem like a lucrative destination for Bellingham, especially with Pep Guardiola’s impressive track record of developing youngsters.

United will need to make a decision on whether to join the race for Bellingham.

The Red Devils could target other areas like the striker or opt for another midfield option.

The report goes on to state:

“Real Madrid will continue to pursue Bellingham, although they are realistic that the package they could offer — in terms of transfer fee and player’s salary — would be below anything offered by a Premier League club.”

“Dortmund believe Premier League clubs are in pole position but, from their point of view, Real Madrid have not made an offer for their player, and they want Bellingham to renew his contract when it ends in 2025.”



