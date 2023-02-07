Man United among the clubs “pushing the hardest” for punitive action to be taken against Manchester City



Manchester United are among a number of clubs pushing the hardest to get action taken against Manchester City.

Yesterday, news broke that the Premier League has levelled up to a hundred charges against City.

The Premier League champions are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision “in utmost good faith” of “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position.

The information related to revenue including sponsorship revenue, its related parties and club operating costs.

The second set of breaches listed refers to the alleged breaking of rules “requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager” related to seasons 2009-10 to 2012-13 inclusive.

This second set of alleged charges also includes the requirement of clubs to include full details of player remuneration within the relevant contracts, for the seasons 2010-11 to 2015-16 inclusive.

The third section deals with alleged breaches of Premier League rules requiring clubs to comply with UEFA financial fair play regulations, between 2013-14 to 2017-18.

The fourth set of alleged breaches relates to the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules in seasons 2015-16 to 2017-18 inclusive. Finally, the Abu Dhabi-owned club are accused of breaching league rules that demand member clubs cooperate in investigations running from December 2018 until the present.

According to Sky News reporter Kaveh Solhekol, several Premier League clubs want Manchester City to be kicked out of the division if found culpable.

Solhekol says, “Many Premier League clubs want Manchester City to be kicked out of the division if they are found guilty of breaking rules over nine seasons.”

“The clubs who had been pressing hardest for action until Monday were some other members of the so-called ‘big six; there is a feeling that taking away City’s titles retrospectively would be meaningless and cause confusion, but a fine is also not likely to have much of an effect.”

The big six clubs include Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Solhekol adds, “The Premier League’s most severe punishment in these circumstances would be to expel City and it has been reported that the English Football League would be under no obligation to accept them.”

With the matter in the hands of an independent commission, clubs in England are exercising restraint and not involving themselves in the matter.







