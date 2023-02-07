Man United takeover entering the “final stretch” with bids expected imminently



The Manchester United takeover is still firmly on course and formal bids are expected in the coming days.

According to a relatively reliable source on United news, The Muppetiers, the sale of the club is entering its final stretch.

Declarations of intent and even bids from interested parties are expected in the next seven to ten days, with the Glazer family keen to ensure a change of guard before the summer.

INEOS billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe who already went public with his intention to participate in the bidding process will be in the mix, as will other admirers hellbent on taking over the reins at Old Trafford.

As per The Muppetiers, the Raine Group is hopeful that by mid-March the process will be entering its closing stages and they will have selected a buyer on the Glazers’ behalf.

Raine are also hopeful that interested bidders will submit offers and proposals that are up to the level and in line with what the current administration at the Theatre of Dreams demand.

The Muppetiers however add that contrary to media reports that the Glazers are asking for £6billion – £7billion, a more realistic figure stands at around a £5billion price tag.

After a buyer has been identified and selected, the process of changing ownership will then commence.

The Muppetiers relay that this process and closing stages will be a formality and there will be no major hindrances that may stall or derail the deal.

This update will come as good news to United fans who can now envision a future without the parasitic Glazers.

It will be interesting to see what parties actually come forward and put in their bids. Alongside INEOS, three other American entities are mentioned.

For United supporters, the most important thing is to ensure that the club is shifted to a safe pair of hands who place sporting matters at the top of the agenda.







