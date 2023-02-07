Manchester United consider Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as potential summer targets

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for either Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen in the summer.

According to James Ducker (The Telegraph), Erik ten Hag is eyeing a marquee striker signing and has shortlisted the duo are the most viable candidates.

United opted for a short-term fix this January by signing former Burnley striker Wout Weghorst on loan.

Anthony Martial‘s poor injury record will likely force Ten Hag to move for a world-class striker this summer.

The report mentions how United must decide whether to go for the experienced Kane or the youthful Osimhen.

Both will cost in the region of £100 million, so it is up to Ten Hag to decide who would be a better fit for his team.

Kane is the most all-round striker in world football, offering much more than goals.

His link-up play with teammates like Heung-Min Son results in plenty of goalscoring opportunities.

Kane is Premier League proven and almost guaranteed to hit the ground running at United.

It would be difficult to convince Daniel Levy to sell his most prized asset, but United will surely try.

Osimhen, on the other hand, is one of the most exciting forwards in the world.

He has scored 16 goals in 17 games for Napoli, who are at the top of Serie A.

The 23 year old would bring pace and dynamism to United’s stagnant forward line.

With creative wingers like Jadon Sancho and Antony around him, Osimhen could be lethal in the Premier League.

Napoli owner Aurelio de Laurentiis is expected to demand more than £100m as a transfer fee, with clubs like Chelsea and Paris-Saint Germain also interested.

While Osimhen is an excellent goalscorer, he is not the finished article, and lacks in other areas of the pitch.

Ten Hag must decide what profile of striker would complement the players in this United team.

The report states: “Sources have likened the situation to the choice Sir Alex Ferguson faced as United manager in 2012 when he opted to sign Robin van Persie from Arsenal. Van Persie was 29 at the time, the same age as Kane now, while Ferguson was also keen on Robert Lewandowski.”



