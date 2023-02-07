Manchester United could pounce for Yannick Carrasco in case Barcelona falter



Ahead of the January transfer window, Manchester United had quite a few gaping holes to fill in their squad — most notably up front and in the centre of the park.

The club’s only option was to wade through the loan market and eventually they ended up signing striker Wout Weghorst on a temporary deal from Burnley while Marcel Sabitzer arrived on deadline day from Bayern Munich.

Apart from the duo, the Red Devils were linked with a plethora of players including as many as six players on the last day of the January window.

Carrasco has struggled this season

One of them was Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco, whose stock has fallen rapidly this season and there is a chance that this might be his last season at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 29-year-old desperately wanted to leave in the winter with both United and Barcelona offered his services but nothing fruitful emerged.

The Belgian winger has played 27 games this season and has accumulated four goals (one in La Liga, two in the Cup and one in the Champions League) and two assists, both in the Champions League.

However, his last goal in La Liga came way back in September 10 with Diego Simeone preferring to use Thomas Lemar from the start in recent weeks.

AS have revealed that “Atlético reached an agreement with Barcelona whereby he will be able to go to the Catalan entity for around 20 million” at the end of the season.

If Barcelona step away, United could pounce

However, considering his performances so far for the Rojiblancos, there is the chance that the Catalan giants will choose not to exercise that option.

And that is where United come in and AS say that the 20-time English champions are ‘very attentive’ to the player and ‘to what could happen’ in the coming months.

“In the event that Barcelona finally does not want him, Atlético will listen to offers from the Premier, where the Belgian has a great poster. Manchester United is very attentive to his future and what may happen in the coming months,” the report added.

His strengths mainly lie down the left wing but the Belgium international has never been too prolific in terms of goals scored and considering the kind of form Marcus Rashford is in, it does not make sense to strengthen in that particular position.



