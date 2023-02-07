Manchester United could reward Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka with Carabao Cup medal

Manchester United and Newcastle United’s players will both be hoping to get their hands on the Carabao Cup winners medals at the end of the month, with the two sides set to meet in the final at Wembley.

However, in an unusual twist of fate, Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is more likely to receive a winners medal if Manchester United win the domestic cup competition.

As reported in Give Me Sport, Dubravka cannot play for Eddie Howe’s side after already having played in the competition during his loan spell with United earlier this season.

Under FA rules, you cannot play in the same cup competition for two different teams, leaving the stopper cup-tied.

Dubravka played in the cup for United against Aston Villa and Burnley, respectively.

The winning side are awarded 19 medals at the end of final, with them distributed to the eleven starters, seven substitutes and the manager.

The club then get an additional 11 medals to distribute throughout the club, however they see fit.

Newcastle have already used 25 players in this year’s competition and given Dubravka isn’t one of them, it’s unlikely he will be awarded one, with Howe expected to reward his backroom staff.

United, on the other hand, have only used 13 players apart from Dubravka in this year’s competition and if Erik ten Hag’s side were to win the final, a medal is likely to be offered to the keeper.

Both sides will be desperate to emerge victorious, having been starved of success in recent years.

United are out to end a six-year trophy drought with their last success coming in the same competition against Southampton, back in 2017.

Erik ten Hag’s men will start the final as slight favourites despite there being only two points separating the sides in the Premier League.



