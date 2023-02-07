Manchester United in the hunt for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United have been riding high under new gaffer Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils came away with all three points against Crystal Palace over the weekend, taking them to third in the table, hot on the heels of neighbouring rivals Manchester City in second place.

Having not made a permanent signing in January, thanks to the Glazers reluctance to sanction funds with a future sale on the horizon, Ten Hag has been forced to scour the market for multiple loan deals, in an attempt to temporarily aid his side’s battle on multiple fronts.

A trio of loans was hastily concluded before the Tuesday deadline, the first of which was Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Burnley.

The 30-year-old has had an immediate positive effect on the side, with his ability to hold up the ball and bring others into play via adept lay-offs and intelligent pressing, but United still need a permanent solution in the striker department come summer.

One man constantly on United’s radar in recent months is Juventus’s Dušan Vlahović.

The Serbian centre-forward is once again being linked to a number of top sides all across Europe, following the litany of scandals that have surrounded the Old Lady coupled with real possibility of no European football on offer next season.

Italian transfer-market expert Niccolò Ceccarini spoke to La Gazzetta Dello Sport about the possibility of the 23-year-old being on the move next season.

He said: “One of them (on the move) is definitely Vlahovic.

“The Premier League now travels in another gear and is potentially able to present very high offers and Italy remains one of the favorite destinations.

“Arsenal had already tried to sign him before the transfer to Juventus. The idea has remained and at the end of the season a new attempt is very likely.

“In England, however, they are not the only ones, Manchester United have also started to move. In short, the situation is evolving”.

Vlahović has struggled with injuries of late, but ‘The Zlatan of Belgrade’ is one of the best strikers on the planet, and his potential ceiling is sky-high.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos are other top marksmen being considered by the Red Devils, but make no mistake, Dušan Vlahović would be a top-class signing, one that could propel Erik ten Hag’s side to newfound heights.

The former Ajax manager had insisted upon his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams,

“I admire them both (Guardiola and Klopp).

“They play fantastic football. But eras come to an end.”

Perhaps the Bianconeri’s towering no.9 could usher in a new era.







