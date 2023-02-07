Manchester United ready to go all out for Serie A top-scorer Victor Osimhen



If the current season has shown new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag anything, it is that strengthening the team’s attack is of vital importance if the club are to continue on an upward trajectory next season.

The current season has seen Cristiano Ronaldo depart the club under acrimonious circumstances while Anthony Martial’s persistent injury woes have seen him not complete 90 minutes in any match so far.

A rejuvenated Marcus Rashford has taken up the mantle of goalscorer but he is more dangerous when operating from the left flank.

United will go all out for a striker in the summer

Which means buying an elite goalscorer can change the complexion of the team and something that the Dutchman certainly has plans for.

Wout Weghorst arrived on loan in January and despite some creditable performances, his stay is unlikely to get prolonged.

The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of names including Tottenham Hotspur top scorer Harry Kane, Juventus front-man Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati.

🇫🇷 #MUFC are reportedly aiming to sell Anthony Martial in the summer amid plans to sign a new long-term striker.💥 [@MENnewsdesk] 🔴 They have recently been linked to Osimhen and Kane. Whoever they go for is gonna be an expensive purchase for the club.💰 Who would you sign? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ki0JNssrYM — FIVE (@FIVEUK) February 6, 2023

But the name that has been most commonly linked with a move to Old Trafford is Napoli’s star striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian is the Serie A’s leading scorer this term with 16 goals and the team are on course to win the coveted title and could be a real force in this season’s Champions League as well.

There will be a real bidding war for the 24-year-old with multiple Premier League clubs and European giants chasing his signature.

Osimhen chase will not be easy for United

Gazzetta dello Sport’s Sunday edition have once again linked United with a probable move and have mentioned that United will definitely be in the race for the striker valued at €120m.

“From England they take it for granted that United and Chelsea are ready to invest over 120 million. This is Osimhen’s assessment that he can end up at Real, Bayern or in the three-four English clubs from the Champions League,” the report stated.

Osimhen’s potential move has all the makings of being the transfer saga of the summer transfer window. United will be hoping to make it to the top of the queue when the time comes.



United Matchday Magazine – be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.

Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.

Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.

Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!



