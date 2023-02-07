Manchester United’s interest in Randal Kolo Muani has seen Eintracht Frankfurt raise asking price



The Manchester United defence under Erik ten Hag is a far-cry from the one that let in 57 goals last season. They are currently the fifth-meanest defence in the league.

That is mainly due to the arrival of Lisandro Martinez and Casemiro who have added defensive solidity to United’s ranks.

But while the defence has improved by leaps and bounds, the attack remains an area of concern.

The Red Devils have managed to score a paltry 34 times and have been outscored by Brentford and Brighton who are sixth and seventh in the league.

United desperately need a new striker

The Dutch manager has had to deal with the acrimonious departure of last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo and the persistent injury woes of Anthony Martial.

Marcus Rashford has taken up the responsibility of scoring the bulk of United’s goals but an elite striker is high on United’s summer agenda.

Names like Tottenham talisman Harry Kane, Serie A top scorer Victor Osimhen, Juventus front man Dusan Vlahovic and Barcelona’s Ansu Fati have been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

*Muani Transfer Rumours*

🔴🔴🔴Manchester United have identified Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani as their number one target for the summer transfer window, as L'Equipe said.#MUFC #ManUtd #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #MUMUfootball pic.twitter.com/9qy0tyoeeN — MUMU Football (@MUMUfootball) February 7, 2023

Another name that was in the news during the January window was that of Eintracht Frankfurt centre-forward Randal Kolo Muani.

The Frenchman has 12 goals and 13 assists in 27 games across all competitions and that includes four goals in four games since returning from the Qatar World Cup.

United & Liverpool after Kolo Muani

The French international played thrice at Qatar as both a striker and a right-winger and even scored in France’s semi-final win over Morocco before assisting in the final after coming on as a first-half substitute.

According to L’Equipe, the 24-year-old has been ‘requested’ by Manchester United and Liverpool for a summer transfer and Frankfurt have upped their asking price.

The report stated that Frankfurt’s initial asking price was around €80m, but the forward’s performances for the France national team in the World Cup and his post World Cup form have forced the club into a rethink.

The Bundesliga side have ‘got greedy’ and after considering the prices paid by Premier League clubs this season, the Europa League winners now want €100m.



