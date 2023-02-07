Mateo Retegui catches the eye of Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid



Manchester United are interested in young Argentinian striker Mateo Retegui, but face competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid.

That is according to French outfit Jeunes Footeux, who claim that there are as many as fifteen clubs currently tracking the forward.

Retegui is just over halfway through a two-year loan spell with Club Atlético Tigre, having scored 23 goals in all competitions last season.

Two games into this campaign he has scored thrice already, putting Tigre above Retegui’s parent club Boca Juniors at this early stage.

Strong in the air and clinical with either foot, the striker is a constant goal threat, while he possesses the strength and skill to hold off multiple defenders and link play.

It is that blend of talents that has led to such interest in the player, who Boca Juniors seemingly had little interest in keeping on the books when loaning him out.

The Azul y Oro even allowed Tigres a modest buy option as part of the deal, worth just €2.5m, although that would see them acquire only 50% of the player’s shares.

Nevertheless, Tigres would stand to make a huge profit on the player should he continue his prolific form.

Unfortunately, United have a habit of avoiding deals where multiple parties are involved in the negotiations.

They infamously neglected to pursue their interest in Moises Caicedo when he was valued at just €6m during his time in Ecuador.

The Brighton and Hove Albion star would now cost upwards of €85m, something that may well have put the Red Devils off a follow-up pursuit last summer.

It could well be however, that United have learnt a lesson from this and given Erik ten Hag’s fondness for South American players, may see value in adapting their strategy going forward.

As a well-rounded, genuine number nine, Retegui could present a lower cost alternative to the likes of Victor Osimhen or Harry Kane in the summer as Ten Hag looks to continue his revolution at Manchester United.







