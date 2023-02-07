Qatari investors want full takeover of Manchester United



Qatari investors are said to be confident of purchasing Manchester United Football Club from the Glazer family.

The report comes from The Daily Mail, who claim that the Qataris are confident of “blowing competitors out of the water.”

Individual Qatari investors are lining up a bid for Manchester United Football Club, which would remove the Glazers for good.

Given that Qatar Sports Investment, the owners of Paris Saint-Germain, would have no involvement in the bid, a full takeover would be allowed.

And The Mail reports that the group has no interest whatsoever in a partial stake in the club.

“There are significant funds available,” their sources said. “These people are serious. They want to make sure that United are where they should be and they are confident theirs will be the strongest bid.

“They want to strengthen the squad to put them back at the top, but they also want this to be for the good of the community.

“They also want to build on the success of the World Cup. They recognise that Manchester United is the biggest football club in the world, the crown jewels, and there is a steely-minded determination to buy it and get it to where it should be.”

Erik ten Hag would be handed a mammoth transfer budget by the investors in the summer, with the Qataris desperate to help him restore the Red Devils to the summit of world football.

In addition, stadium improvements and new facilities are high on the agenda, with around £8bn considered to be “no problem” towards these, even after meeting the Glazers’ £6bn asking price.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s monarch, is known to be a huge fan of Man United and may well have had a hand in drumming up interest from investors.

This comes only months after the Qatar World Cup and suggests that the tournament was just a part of the nation’s determination to increase their profile in football.

With the deadline for bidding set for mid-February it now seems that the race to buy Manchester United is well and truly underway.







