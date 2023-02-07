Rio Ferdinand backs Jadon Sancho to shine after return from exile



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Jadon Sancho to rediscover himself and get back to his best form following his return from exile.

Sancho spent time in the Netherlands training with an amateur football club under the guidance of coaches recommended by Erik ten Hag.

He returned to England but spent some time training alone at Carrington away from the rest of the team.

After three months of being away from the team, Sancho made his return in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest.

The Englishman came on to a rapturous ovation from the Old Trafford crowd and did well in the few minutes he was on the pitch.

Ferdinand believes that Sancho will have the determination to prove to people that they were wrong to doubt him and that he will be an asset for the Red Devils as the team approaches the business end of the season.

Ferdinand said, “Jadon Sancho is back in the Man United squad and if he can get back playing to his best it will be like a new signing for the club.

“If you get someone like him, with the talent he has, playing to his best, he’s a threat for any team – his ability to cause defenders problems.

“In the short-term, it also makes United a lot more competitive in general. The United bench over the last month hasn’t been at its most strongest so having Sancho back gives Erik ten Hag a new option to turn to in the coming weeks.”

Ferdinand added that while Ten Hag did not call on the forward’s services against Crystal Palace over the weekend, he will get his opportunities in the coming matches.

This will give the 22-year-old time to build up his form and get back the rhythm required to slot into Ten Hag’s starting XI.

With Antony ruled out of the Leeds clash on Wednesday, it’s likely that Sancho will get an opportunity to get significant minutes under his belt and the chance to impress against their fierce rivals.



