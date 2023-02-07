Rio Ferdinand says “aggressive and dominant” Lisandro Martinez is the best in the Premier League



Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand agrees that Lisandro Martinez is currently the best centre-back in the league.

It is a big vote of confidence in Martinez by the six-time Premier League winner, Ferdinand, who opines that the Argentine stands head and shoulders above the rest of his peers in England.

Martinez came to England under a cloud of doubt, with many within the fanbase and the media questioning his height, physicality and ability to ply his trade in the Premier League.

Just a few months later, the defender has silenced all his critics and put the doubts to bed.

He is easily one of the first names on the team sheet and has formed a formidable defensive partnership with Raphael Varane.

Martinez has racked up an impressive 56 tackles, 21 blocks, 105 clearances and 32 interceptions in all competitions for United this season.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube podcast, Ferdinand heaped praise on Martinez and listed the qualities that make the World Cup winner the best in England.

Ferdinand said, “On form right now, I don’t think there’s really much argument coming from anywhere else. I think he’s dominant, he’s aggressive, he’s a leader, he communicates well, he shows character, he’s there in big moments.

“But I was one of the ones questioning: Is he physically gonna be able to compete here if teams isolate him?

“And that’s where Erik ten Hag has been confident in tactically being able to keep teams away from being able to dominate enough possession to isolate someone like Martinez.”

Ferdinand implied that due to Ten Hag’s tactical flexibility, Martinez has not been exposed and found himself in impossible situations.

As per Ferdinand, because of this, no striker has been able to jump over Martinez or bully him.







