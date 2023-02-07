Sergio Busquets injured ahead of Europa League tie v Manchester United

FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets could be out for the Europa League clash verus Manchester United.

The Spaniard sustained an ankle injury against Sevilla.

AS state:

“Obviously, it will be the tests that end up marking both the diagnosis and the prognosis, but the first assessments that were made in the locker room already speak of a grade two sprain in the left ankle that could leave him out for a minimum of fifteen days . playing fields.”

The 34 year old is at the heart of Barca’s playing style.

He is still one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and has a unique skill set which cannot be replaced.

He provides balance and stability to this Barca side.

His absence would United a huge boost. The Red Devils are in hot form, and with Busquest absent, they could dominate the centre of the park.

Barca would still start as favourites due to their league position, but United do have a good chance of hurting them.

He is expected to be out for 15 days, and his situation would be touch-and-go during the first leg tie.

“The Blaugrana captain remained stretched out on the ground, with obvious signs of pain on his face, for which the medical assistance team jumped onto the field, confirming that it was a relevant injury and that he could not continue on the field.”



