Three American bidders join INEOS in race to buy Man United



As the sale of Manchester United heats up, interested parties are expected to start going public with their intentions to enter the bidding process in the coming few days.

The only person to have declared their interest in the public domain so far is INEOS billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The boyhood Manchester United fan confirmed he will be in the mix to pry the 20-time English champions from the hands of the Glazers.

As per a relatively reliable source, The Muppetiers, the Glazers are still very much keen on a full sale of the club as opposed to a partial investment.

The Muppetiers relay that so far, there is no interest from Qatar in buying United.

In Saudi Arabia, there are private groups that are admirers of United and would be open to taking over the reins at Old Trafford, but nothing substantial has materialised as yet.

A few months ago, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal confirmed that the government would support private attempts to buy clubs such as Liverpool and United.

With regard to Dubai, The Muppetiers indicate that there is a consideration within the country and from its investors to change their strategy in regard to sports.

It’s unclear how a possible change in strategy affects Dubai’s potential takeover attempt of United.

As per The Muppetiers, apart from INEOS, three American parties have made the biggest progress in cementing their bids to take control of United.

One of these is Harris Blitzer Sports Entertainment (HBSE). HBSE is a sports and entertainment holding company based in Camden, New Jersey.

In their efforts to purchase United, HBSE will be supported by an unnamed investment fund. If a full takeover is not on the cards, HBSE would not close the door on a minor stake. They would also be receptive to the idea of joining another consortium or bidder and consolidating their desire so as to enhance their chances of being successful.

The source suggests that a partial bid with another new investor might be preferable to going in with current owners, the Glazers, as a minor partner.

The other American bidder is the co-chairman of Bain Capital, and co-owner of the Boston Celtics, Steve Pagliuca. Like HBSE, Pagliuca is also supported by an unnamed investment fund.

Pagliuca was involved in the Chelsea sale, but he eventually lost out to Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

The Muppetiers reveal that there’s another American bidder that has made contact with Raine Group but refuse to divulge their name, pending confirmation and further details.







