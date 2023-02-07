Tottenham make frustrating Harry Kane transfer decision as Manchester United circle



Tottenham Hotspur will not sell Harry Kane to a direct Premier League rival.

This decision comes amidst numerous reports that Manchester United have earmarked the England striker for a summer swoop, with Erik ten Hag keen on a reliable goalscorer.

Kane will enter into the final year of his contract with the Lilywhites during the summer and he may have to contend with breaking Alan Shearer’s record as a Spurs player if Daniel Levy’s decision is anything to go by.

Over the weekend, the 29-year-old made history when he scored his 267th goal for Tottenham and became the club’s all-time goalscorer, surpassing Jimmy Greaves.

His strike against Manchester City on Sunday was also his 200th Premier League goal, which leaves him 60 shy of Shearer’s record in that competition.

Kane has in the past declared his desire to do one better than Shearer and break the record.

As per The Times, Tottenham’s stance of not selling to a rival such as United has prompted the Red Devils to make Napoli’s Victor Osimhen the club’s number one target.

The Times relays, “Kane has hinted he is open to reviving contract talks in the coming months; negotiations have not taken place since his failed attempt to join Manchester City, to satisfy his desire to win trophies, in the summer of 2021.”

“Tottenham have never wanted to sell him to a rival. Manchester United, who have been linked with the England captain, have bad memories of dealing with the north London club from when they signed Dimitar Berbatov and have made Napoli’s Victor Osimhen a target.”

“Should Tottenham be willing to sell Kane abroad, where there may be interest from Bayern Munich as well as Real Madrid if Mauricio Pochettino takes charge, such a move would have an impact on his stated aim of breaking Shearer’s record.”

The Times adds that Kane’s willingness to stay at Spurs will become less likely if the North London club finish the season without a piece of silverware.

Another factor to consider is where Antonio Conte’s immediate future lies. If the Italian coach leaves, Kane’s resolve to stay in London may be tested.







