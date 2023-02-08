Alejandro Garnacho issues cryptic message after disaster performance in draw against Leeds



Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho has posted a cryptic message via his social media following his disastrous performance against Leeds United.

United scored two goals in the space of eight minutes to ensure they got a share of the spoils against their old rivals.

Leeds seemed to be heading for a win at Old Trafford and were in cruise control but goals from Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho cancelled their advantage.

The Red Devils were in most parts of the game poor and lacking the control and imagination that have typified displays under Erik ten Hag.

In particular, Garnacho and Wout Weghorst were poor in attack.

Garnacho was dispossessed on a number of occasions and the Argentine struggled to make any meaningful impact.

Some of United’s attacking ventures broke down with him and the young winger was also not defensively great.

Both Garnacho and Weghorst were substituted just before the hour mark and replaced by Facundo Pellistri and Sancho respectively.

Sancho and Pellistri made a difference and they helped spark United’s comeback.

Garnacho has been the subject of some criticism from some sections of the fanbase, with many taking issue with his sub-par showing.

The 19-year-old wrote on his Instagram after the game, “When you don’t understand what is happening, remember that God is in control.”

“I trust the plan you have for me.”

He posted the message alongside a picture of him visibly frustrated and banging on the ground after his missed opportunity when he rounded off Islan Meslier but failed to score. His shot was cleared by Max Wober on the line.