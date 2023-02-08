Amad Diallo earns new chant after Sunderland heroics



Amad Diallo has endeared himself to Sunderland fans so much so that a new chant that Manchester United fans will love is being sung in his honour.

The chant is belted out to the tune of ‘Push It’ by Salt-n-Pepa, with the lyrics as follows:

“He’s from United,

“He’s from the Ivory Coast,

“He’s better than Drogba and both the Toure bros,

“He’s f****** magic and don’t you f****** know,

“Du Du Du Du Du Du Du Du Du Du.”

You can watch a video of the chant below:

@safcjosh 🎶 He’s from United, He’s from the Ivory Coast, He’s better than drogba and both the Toure bro’s, He’s f*cking magic and don’t you f*cking know, His name is Amad, AMAD DIALO, Du Du Du Du Du🎶 #safc 🎥 baileyy_ftm on Twitter ♬ original sound – safcjosh

Amad was recently given the EFL Championship’s Young Player of the Month award for December after a string of excellent performances that saw him scored three goals and provide an assist in five appearances.

January was another fine month for the Ivorian, with a couple of fantastic performances against Blackpool and Middlesbrough particular standouts.

After a rocky start to his spell at the Stadium of Light, Amad has become a key player for Tony Mowbray’s side, who find themselves within touching distance of the play-off places.

His dribbling ability, passing, and knack for scoring goals will no doubt have caught the attention of Erik ten Hag who may well look to United’s loan stars to help bolster squad depth next season.

As for the chant, it is a huge improvement on the previous number by Sunderland fans. That attempt even saw Amad asking fans to come up with something else to sing due to its racist overtones.

He – and Manchester United fans – will be far more happy with this effort.







