Confirmed Man United XI vs Leeds United: Marcel Sabitzer, Diogo Dalot and Alejandro Garnacho start



Alejandro Garnacho and Diogo Dalot are surprise starters for Manchester United tonight as they host Leeds United at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

As per our leaked lineup report earlier, the pair join Marcel Sabitzer as three changes to the side that beat Crystal Palace at the weekend.

🥁 Presenting your United XI to take on Leeds! 👊 ➖ Sabi makes his first start

➖ @B_Fernandes8 takes the armband

➖ @AGarnacho7 starts on the wing#MUFC || #MUNLEE — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 8, 2023

Elsewhere, David de Gea is in goal and Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw join Dalot in defence.

Sabitzer’s partner in central midfield will be Fred.

Up front, Marcus Rashford will switch to the right, allowing Garnacho to take up the left wing position with Bruno Fernandes in the hole and Wout Weghorst up front.

Tom Heaton, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Tyrell Malacia are on the bench. Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be absent due to illness or injury as his fine recent form would be unlikely to be rewarded with exclusion from the squad.

Kobbie Mainoo and Zidane Iqbal are the youthful midfield substitutes.

Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga are the forward options on the bench for United.

For Leeds, new signings Weston McKennie and Max Wober start.

Their €28 million acquisition Georginio Rutter is on the bench.

Kick off at Old Trafford is at 8pm.







Get the exclusive build-up to each match, plus team news, tactics and history.



Not only that – United Matchday is jam-packed with articles, news, transfer news, puzzles, nostalgia and humour.



Impress your friends and be in the know about everything in red!

Still itching for more United content? Get everything you need right here. For just £2 for the Leeds extended issue/£3.75 a month you’ll receive unique insights into United, straight to your inbox – before every match and throughout the month.



